More people living in North East Lincolnshire now hold multiple passports

The number of people with at least two different passports in North East Lincolnshire has increased in the last decade, new figures show.

Alex Sladen holding his new passport in front of members of the PCS union on the picket line outside the Passport Office in east London, as more than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working in passport offices in England, Scotland and Wales begin a five week strike as part of the civil service dispute. Picture date: Monday April 3, 2023.

The number of people with at least two different passports in North East Lincolnshire has increased in the last decade, new figures show.

A rise in the number of dual citizens across England and Wales is thought to have been driven by migration over the past decade, with more people moving to the UK from the EU. Additionally, many eligible people with UK passports have taken up extra ones after Brexit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Census 2021 figures show there were around 755 UK and non-UK born people in North East Lincolnshire who had multiple passports in 2021 – an increase on 527 people ten years earlier, when the previous census took place.

They accounted for 0.5% of all people in the area – up slightly on 0.3% in 2011.

Across England and Wales, the number rose from 612,000 (1.1%) in 2011 to 1.26 million (2.1%) people who held multiple passports in 2021.

In North East Lincolnshire, there was a substantial increase in those born in the UK who had both Irish and UK passports, with 80 compared to only 19 in 2011.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, this trend was mostly noticed in people aged 50 to 70-years-old, which the Office for National Statistics suggested is because many only took up their dual nationality more recently despite moving to England and Wales years ago.

There were also 195 people who held EU and UK passports in North East Lincolnshire in 2021, which was an increase on 37 with both passports a decade ago.

Jay Lindop, from the ONS, said: “This change has been partly driven by migration over the decade, with an increase in people moving here from the EU. As people who have settled in England and Wales go on to have children, we can see an increase in dual citizenship among the younger ages.

“The rise in dual citizens may also suggest greater uptake of additional passports following the end of free movement when the UK left the European Union.”

Advertisement

Advertisement