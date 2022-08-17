No more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 447 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 17 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 16,699 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.