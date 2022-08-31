No more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 447 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on August 31 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.
They were among 16,835 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.
A total of 164,624 deaths were recorded throughout England by August 31 (Wednesday) – up from 164,168 last week.