No more deaths recorded in North East Lincolnshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in North East Lincolnshire.

A total of 453 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from a week previously.

They were among 17,051 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in North East Lincolnshire.

Advertisement