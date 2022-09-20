North East Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Wheatsheaf, a pub, bar or nightclub at Bargate, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 139 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 123 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.