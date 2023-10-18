North East Lincolnshire establishment given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ray Edmonds Snooker Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 84 Freeman Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on September 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 131 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 119 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.