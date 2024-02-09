North East Lincolnshire establishment handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A North East Lincolnshire drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 9th Feb 2024, 08:38 GMT
The Ship Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at Main Road, Barnoldby Le Beck was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 129 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 117 (91%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.