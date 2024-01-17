North East Lincolnshire house prices dropped in November

House prices dropped by 3.3% in North East Lincolnshire in November, new figures show.

The drop contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 4.7% annual decline – the worst in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The average North East Lincolnshire house price in November was £149,190, Land Registry figures show – a 3.3% decrease on October.

Over the month, the picture was different to that across Yorkshire and the Humber, where prices remained static, and North East Lincolnshire was lower than the 0.8% drop for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in North East Lincolnshire fell by £7,400 – putting the area bottom among Yorkshire and the Humber’s 15 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in Barnsley, where property prices increased on average by 5.4%, to £175,000.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in North East Lincolnshire spent an average of £133,100 on their property – £7,000 less than a year ago, but £22,500 more than in November 2018.

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £166,200 on average in November – 24.9% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest fall in property prices in North East Lincolnshire in November – they dropped 3.9% in price, to £110,887 on average. Over the last year, prices dropped by 6.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: down 2.7% monthly; down 3.4% annually; £241,580 average

down 2.7% monthly; down 3.4% annually; £241,580 average Semi-detached: down 3% monthly; down 3.9% annually; £153,848 average

down 3% monthly; down 3.9% annually; £153,848 average Flats: down 2.8% monthly; down 6.5% annually; £73,531 average

How do property prices in North East Lincolnshire compare?

Buyers paid 28.8% less than the average price in Yorkshire and the Humber (£210,000) in November for a property in North East Lincolnshire. Across Yorkshire and the Humber, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

The most expensive properties in Yorkshire and the Humber were in York – £315,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in North East Lincolnshire. York properties cost 2.3 times the price as homes in Hull (£135,000 average), at the other end of the scale.

The highest property prices across the UK were in Kensington and Chelsea.

Factfile

Average property price in November

North East Lincolnshire: £149,190

Yorkshire and the Humber:£209,526

UK: £284,950

Annual change to November

North East Lincolnshire: -4.7%

Yorkshire and the Humber: -0.8%

UK: -2.1%

Highest and lowest annual growth in Yorkshire and the Humber