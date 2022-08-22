North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Baker's and Barista's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 47a, Baxtergate, Grimsby was given the maximum score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 207 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 185 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.