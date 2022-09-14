North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Brewers Fayre, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Meridian Point, Kings Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on August 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 187 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.