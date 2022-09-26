North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Courtyard Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Freeman Street Market, Freeman Street, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on August 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 211 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 187 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.