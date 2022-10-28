North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Willy's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at High Cliff Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on September 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 191 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.