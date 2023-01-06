North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 hours ago
Fan Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Abbey Road, Grimsby was given the score after assessment on December 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 216 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 193 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.