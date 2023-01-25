North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
9 hours ago
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tale of Two Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Alexandra Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on December 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 215 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 192 (89%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.