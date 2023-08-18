North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Coffee on the Docks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Auckland Road, Fish Docks was given the score after assessment on July 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 234 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (88%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.