North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sidings Snack Shack (ex Platform One Café), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lakeside Station Kings Road, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on October 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.