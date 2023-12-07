North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Darracotte's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North Promenade, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.