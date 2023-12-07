Register
BREAKING

North East Lincolnshire restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:36 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Darracotte's, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at North Promenade, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.