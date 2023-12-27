North East Lincolnshire restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Agrah Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 7-9 Sea View Street, Cleethorpes was given the score after assessment on November 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 241 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 207 (86%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.