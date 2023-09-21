North East Lincolnshire restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire restaurant has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Othello Restaurant (GY) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Othello Restaurant, 25 Bethlehem Street, Grimsby was given the minimum score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.