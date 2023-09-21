Register
North East Lincolnshire restaurant hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:25 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Othello Restaurant (GY) Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Othello Restaurant, 25 Bethlehem Street, Grimsby was given the minimum score after assessment on August 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 233 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 205 (88%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.