North East Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 10am February 11 to 10am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, VMS installation for Local authority works.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, Lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A180, from 10am February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Layby closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brockelsby, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• A160, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 clockwise Brocklesby, Lane closure for sign erection.
• A180, from 9pm February 21 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closure for sign works.
• A180, from 8pm February 26 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.
• A180, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.