North East Lincolnshire road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 10am February 11 to 10am November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, VMS installation for Local authority works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 10am February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Layby closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A160, from 9pm February 20 to 5am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 clockwise Brocklesby, Lane closure for sign erection.

• A180, from 9pm February 21 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closure for sign works.

• A180, from 8pm February 26 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.

• A180, from 9pm February 26 to 5am February 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9.30pm February 27 to 5am February 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great coates, slip road closure for sign works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A160, from 9pm March 4 to 5am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby. A160 westbound, Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closure for structure maintenance, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.