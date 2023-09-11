North East Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Pyewipe, Lane closure for sign maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm September 20 to 6am September 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, carriageway closure for survey works, diversion route in place via local highway authority network.

• A160, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.