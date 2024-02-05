North East Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closures for structure survey.
• A180, from 8pm February 10 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, Lane closures for structure survey.
• A180, from 9pm February 16 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, Lane closure for sign maintenance.
• A180, from 10am February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Layby closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brockelsby, Lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.