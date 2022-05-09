North East Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm May 9 to 5.30am May 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm May 16 to 6am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closure for survey works.

• A180, from 8pm May 18 to 6am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Harbrough to Stallingborough, Lane closure for technology works.