North East Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A160, from 8pm August 2 to 6am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm August 5 to 5.30am August 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Stallingrough, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm August 8 to 5.30am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.