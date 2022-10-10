North East Lincolnshire road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9pm October 12 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 5, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm October 13 to 6am October 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingborough, slip road closure and lane closure for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via Local authority and National highways network.

• A160, from 8pm October 17 to 6am October 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for survey works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm October 19 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby, lane closures for Utilty works.

• A180, from 9pm October 19 to 6am October 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

