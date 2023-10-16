North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 8pm October 15 to 6am October 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for surfacing works on behalf of North East Lincolnshire Council.
• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm October 26 to 6am October 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough to Great Coates, Lane closure for technology works.
• A160, from 9pm October 30 to 5am October 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for electrical works, diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.