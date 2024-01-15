North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm January 22 to 5.30am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.