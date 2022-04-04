North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are all are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am April 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesy to Pyewipe, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A160, from 8pm April 4 to 5am April 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 5, slip road closure for carriageway repair works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm April 6 to 6am April 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, slip road closures for carriageway repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A180, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby Interchange, slip road closure for carriageway repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.