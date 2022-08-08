North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm August 8 to 5.30am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A180, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Greatcoates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm August 11 to 5.30am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Greatcoates, slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance works, diversion via National highways and Local authority network.

• A180, from 8pm August 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Great coates, slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance.