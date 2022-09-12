North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:
• A180, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, Lane closures for barrier repair.
• A180, from 8pm September 16 to 5.30am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.
• A180, from 8pm September 22 to 5.30am September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingbrough to Greatcoats, Lane closures general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 8pm September 26 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 eastbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.