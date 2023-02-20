North East Lincolnshire road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm February 20 to 6am February 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm February 21 to 6am February 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great coates, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm February 22 to 6am February 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Brocklesby to Barnetby, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A180, from 8pm February 23 to 5am February 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for structure maintenance.