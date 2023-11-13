North East Lincolnshire road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 11.59pm November 11 to 10pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.

• A180, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

• A180, from 10am November 11 to 10am November 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 5 A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, mobile lane closures for signs.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm November 16 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stalingbrough to Great Coates , Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 9pm November 22 to 5am November 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, carriageway closure for carriageway repair works, diversion route in place via National Highways and Local Highway Authority roads.

• A180, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe Roundabout to Great Coates, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.