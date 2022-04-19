North East Lincolnshire road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am April 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesy to Pyewipe, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.