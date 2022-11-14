North East Lincolnshire road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for sign works.

