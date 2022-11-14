North East Lincolnshire road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And it is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:
• A180, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for sign works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.