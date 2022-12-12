North East Lincolnshire road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

Advertisement