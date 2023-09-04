North East Lincolnshire road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 9.30am September 5 to 3.30pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough Interchange, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
• A180, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallingborough to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.