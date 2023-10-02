Register
North East Lincolnshire road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:25 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A180, from 9pm June 19 to 6am November 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway and lane closures for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A180, from 9.30am October 12 to 3.30pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great Coates to Stallingborough, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

A180, from 11.59pm October 12 to 3.30pm October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Great coates to Stallingborough, Layby closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.