North East Lincolnshire road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9.30am January 23 to 3.30pm January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Stallinborough to Great coates, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A180, from 8pm February 3 to 6am February 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A160, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Brocklesby, Lane closures for sign works.