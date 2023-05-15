North East Lincolnshire road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• A180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for electrical works.

• A180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

