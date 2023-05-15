Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know

North East Lincolnshire road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

A180, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

A180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for electrical works.

A180, from 8pm May 24 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingborough, slip road and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.