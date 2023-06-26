North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 8pm June 23 to 6am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Harbrough to Great coates, slip road and lane closures, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• A180, from 9pm June 19 to 4pm October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Brocklesby, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion in place via local authority network.