North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A180, from 8pm November 27 to 6am December 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Barnetby to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A180, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.