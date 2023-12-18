North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 9pm December 20 to 5am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closure for barrier repair works.