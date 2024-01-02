North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A180, from 9pm December 20 2023 to 5am January 18 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 to Brocklesby, Lane closures for barrier repair works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A180, from 8pm January 8 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for local authority works.