North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A160, from 8pm March 7 to 6am March 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A160 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Manby, carriageway closure for electrical repairs, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A180, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am April 23 2022, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesy to Pyewipe, carriageway closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority.