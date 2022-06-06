North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm June 7 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, Lane closure for barrier repair.

• A180, from 8pm June 9 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closure for survey works.