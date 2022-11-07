North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great Coates to Pyewipe, carriageway closure for sign works.

Advertisement

• A180, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Stallingbrough to Great coates, Lane closure for sign works.