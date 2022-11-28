North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Pyewipe to Great coates, Lane closure for survey works.

Advertisement

• A180, from 9am December 5 to 4pm December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound and westbound, Brocklesby to Ulceby, Lane closure for inspection/ survey works.