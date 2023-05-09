Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

A180, from 9am May 9 to 3pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Ulceby, Lane closure for survey works.

A180, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.