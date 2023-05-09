North East Lincolnshire road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

North East Lincolnshire's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A180, from 9am May 9 to 3pm May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Ulceby, Lane closure for survey works.

• A180, from 9.30am May 15 to 3.30pm May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A180 eastbound, Great coates to Pyewipe, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.