North East Lincolnshire takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A North East Lincolnshire takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Lucky Hot Meals, a takeaway at Pelham Road, Immingham was given the score after assessment on July 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of North East Lincolnshire's 173 takeaways with ratings, 126 (73%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.